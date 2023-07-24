TLC Shows That Were Just Plain Weird

TLC has carved out a niche in the television landscape by offering programming its viewers literally can't find anywhere else. That's evident in the strange premises and bizarre titles of the network's biggest hits, a roster that, over the years, has included such off-the-beaten-path series as "My 600-Lb. Life," "Breaking Amish," and "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo."

As a result, it's easy to forget that when TLC first joined the cable lineup many decades ago, it was known as The Learning Channel, with a mission of providing educational programming to edify and inform viewers. Clearly, that didn't last long, with the network instead shifting to a new (and far more lucrative) strategy of offering viewers programming that appeared to be the television equivalent of an old-timey carnival sideshow. The twist, however, is that viewers weren't just tuning in to gawk at the unusual displays of humanity the network provided, but also to get to know these people as three-dimensional humans while watching them experience their struggles and triumphs while striving to fulfill their hopes and dreams.

Yet there's no denying that many of the shows TLC unveiled have been downright bizarre — a gambit that more often than not led to ratings success. For proof, keep on reading for a rundown of several TLC shows that were just plain weird.