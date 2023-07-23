The Andy Cohen And Jillian Michaels Drama, Explained

Andy Cohen and Jillian Michaels may both seem like fairly likable people, so it doesn't make sense that they don't get along, but here we are. Back in 2013, the fitness guru appeared on Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live." Things appeared fine while the cameras were rolling, but it's what happened behind the scenes that rubbed Cohen — and Michaels — the wrong way. "She freaked out after the show and she was so mean to my staff," Cohen said during an "Ask Andy" segment of his show. "She was yelling at them like they were on 'The Biggest Loser,' and we watched the episode like it was the freakin' Zapruder film, like trying to figure out what set her off or what she was unhappy with. We never figured it out, but I never want to see her again," he added. But Michaels has a totally different take.

In 2019, Michaels told Us Weekly that Cohen was "extremely rude" to her during her "Watch What Happens Live" appearance. "He was explaining [the shotski] to me and I was a little bit out of it and I nodded like, 'Yeah I got it. So you drink the shot or whatever. He turns around again over his shoulder and looks at me and goes, 'Do ... you ... understand?'" she explained. Needless to say, these two didn't hit it off right away — and they haven't been able to find any common ground since. In fact, their feud has actually gotten way worse.