A Closer Look At Judy Garland's Relationships With All Five Husbands

Judy Garland is a Hollywood legend, and we continue to watch — and rewatch — her iconic performances more than 50 years after her death. While she's forever connected with her iconic rendition of the song "Over the Rainbow" in the 1939 classic "The Wizard of Oz," she didn't find a happy ever after ending offscreen. Garland's real life was tragic and tumultuous. MGM, her employer, brought her professional acclaim while simultaneously providing multiple drugs that would lead to a lifelong struggle with addiction. Garland had worked for the studio starting at age 13, and as she grew to adulthood, MGM played an ongoing role in her personal life as she contemplated marriage.

"I do like to be in love," Garland once remarked, per Architectural Digest. "A woman is incomplete when she's not in love." She was in love with love, and when one love affair ended, the actor was ready to try again. "People don't realize that my mother was the most positive person," Lorna Luft, Garland's youngest daughter told Closer Weekly. "She used to say, 'Always remember that the glass is half-full."

With marriages that ranged from a few months to over a decade, Garland's search for love led to relationships with five very different men.

