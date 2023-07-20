Mady Gosselin Responds To Estranged Brother Collin's Interview With Harsh Claims

Mady Gosselin is speaking out. The eldest daughter of Kate Gosselin and her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, has taken to her Instagram Stories to react to the claims made by one of her younger brothers, Collin Gosselin. Collin, one of Jon and Kate's sextuplets, currently lives with his father after allegedly suffering from years of abuse at the hands of his mom. The startling claims were made during an interview with Vice — a clip of the sit-down was posted on TikTok and quickly went viral.

Collin explained that he was treated differently than his siblings and said that he believes his mom would "take out her anger and frustration on" him. As fans of "Jon and Kate Plus 8" might know, Kate actually sent Collin to a special boarding school for kids with behavioral issues. While he was at the facility, he wrote his dad a letter, begging for him to come and get him, per Us Weekly.

Now, shortly after the Vice clip was posted, Mady has responded — and she didn't hold back. The college student claims that she felt the need to speak out about her brother's allegations because Mady has been receiving "hate messages" on social media. The former reality star went on to make bombshell claims about her estranged sibling as a result.