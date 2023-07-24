What We Know About Noah Cyrus' Fiance, Pinkus

Grammy-nominated country and pop artist Noah Cyrus is deeply in love with her fiance, Pinkus. The couple first went public with their relationship in April 2023 when Cyrus posted a TikTok of them kissing while her own romantic tune, "Everybody Needs Someone," played. "For once... my happiness is leaking into my music," she captioned the adorable video, as the artist is known for heartbreaking hits like "Lonely" and "Make Me Cry."

Although it's unknown exactly when they started dating, Pinkus and Cyrus got engaged a few months after that video in June 2023. Ever since, they've been very open about how happy they are online, posting each other all the time and leaving sweet comments.

Like Cyrus, Pinkus is a creative. Though Cyrus has a history of dating musicians, Pinkus channels his passion into fashion and has his own streetwear clothing line called COLORS. Cyrus is the brand's biggest fan and enjoys wearing clothes from the line and showing them off on Instagram often. She captioned a video of herself modeling several of Pinkus' designs, "You're so talented and special it's insane."