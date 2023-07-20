40% Of Fans Think These Two Royals Have The Best Friendship - Exclusive Survey

Like many families, the relationships between members of the British royal family aren't always picture-perfect. Just look at the falling out between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his brother William, Prince of Wales along with pretty much the rest of the royal family. A generation before, the royal scandals included the dissolution of the marriage of Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles and that of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. And of course, there was the drama of the abdication of the generation before that, which left the former King Edward VII very much on the outs with the royal family for years afterward.

But there are also positive relationships between royal family members. And happily, quite a few of the royals seem to be good friends. But which friendship is the best? In an exclusive survey, The List asked fans which royal friendship was their favorite, and the winner was Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.