Lucille Ball's Heartbreaking Final Conversation With Ex Husband Desi Arnaz

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz were a couple both on-screen and off, and while their real-life marriage didn't stand the test of time, their love story most certainly did. The duo met in 1940 while working on the film, "Too Many Girls," and they tied the knot that same year, according to StyleCaster. Nearly a decade later, Ball starred in a radio comedy show called "My Favorite Husband" and had such wild success with it that CBS wanted a version for television. Ball agreed on one condition: she wanted Arnaz to play the role of her husband. Through some TV-related ups and downs, "I Love Lucy" was born. As the duo worked together on-screen, they also raised two daughters together in the 1950s, but ultimately, they separated in 1960.

News of Ball and Arnaz's split was heartbreaking to fans who had fallen in love with them as a couple. But Arnaz left Ball little choice in the matter. In her 1989 memoir, "Love, Lucy," Ball revealed that her ex's presumed infidelity was one of the main reasons she decided to end their marriage. "During the summer of 1944, Desi stopped coming home. One night I tossed sleeplessly until dawn wondering where our marriage had gone awry and what I had done wrong," she wrote, per the Los Angeles Times.

Ball and Arnaz remained friends following their divorce, and Ball got to have a conversation with her ex-husband just before he died.