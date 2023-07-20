The Complete Evolution Of AnnaSophia Robb

From her iconic role as Violet Beauregarde in 2005's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" to her rousing performance as young Elena Richardson in 2020's "Little Fires Everywhere" — along with several dozen additional acting credits — AnnaSophia Robb has transcended from child star to esteemed actress over the course of her decades-long career. She broke into Hollywood before hitting double digits, and she's retained her position in the spotlight for over 20 years. Starring in several major motion pictures, popular television series, and a handful of intimate indie projects, Robb has built a formidable resumé while managing to maintain privacy in her personal life.

As if her acting chops weren't impressive enough, Robb also graduated from New York University, earning her undergraduate degree on the traditional four-year track while starring in several projects. The actress even married her longtime boyfriend, Trevor Paul, in September 2022. If you're wondering just how AnnaSophia Robb got her start and what she's up to today, here's her complete evolution.