Rumors About Ivanka Trump And Don Jr's Family Feud Explained

Family feuds can be emotionally challenging and strain relationships within the inner circle. Dealing with these conflicts can be extremely stressful, but having to face them in the public eye adds even more pressure especially when you're trying to maintain a certain image. The constant public scrutiny can indeed intensify tensions and create rivalries, captivating our attention and dominating tabloid headlines.

For years, there have been reports that Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have personal grievances against each other. Apparently, they have been competing for the affection of their father, former President Donald Trump, for years. Feelings of resentment and jealousy may have played a role in the strained relationship between the siblings. While it has always been evident that Ivanka is the favorite child, Don Jr. has been rising through the ranks, and he even played a vital role in his father's reelection.

This might lead him to earn the most coveted position in the family — Donald's golden child. Over time, Don Jr. has become increasingly involved in his father's affairs, which led to the escalation of the alleged cold war between him and Ivanka. Their feud only got worse once the siblings had their own teams and consultants. There are also rumors circulating that both Ivanka and Don Jr. have accused one another of orchestrating stories against each other especially when something unfavorable about them comes up.