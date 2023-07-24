How Jackie Kennedy Really Felt About JFK's Infidelity

Few relationships are remembered decades later like Jackie and John F. Kennedy's marriage, and there's good reason for it. Although the relationship had several ups and downs, many details only resurfaced in the 2000s, including the fact that Jackie knew of JFK's many affairs. From 1950 to 1964, she wrote letters to Father Joseph Leonard about her marriage troubles and other personal issues.

In a letter sent before her future husband proposed to her, Jackie penned that she believed he loved her but thought he would only ask for her hand in marriage to further his career as it would improve JFK's public image (via The Irish Times). Per the biography "Camera Girl," one of JFK's close friends, Lem Billings, warned Jackie that he wasn't built for a monogamous marriage.

The book also revealed that Jackie's father, John Bouvier, told her that no man is trustworthy, but she must put up with them to prevent herself from suffering the horrible effects of divorce like her mother, whom Bouvier cheated on repeatedly (via the Daily Mail). As it turns out, Jackie had a feeling that JFK and her father weren't all that different.