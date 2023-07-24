Why Does Chelsea Handler Blame The Kardashians For Donald Trump's Presidency?

As Chelsea Handler explained to Variety, "I blame the Kardashians, personally; the beginning of the end was the Kardashians." She continued, "The way these people have blown up and don't go away — it's surreal." The days immediately following the 2016 election were a shocking time for many who opposed Donald Trump's presidency. But for Handler, even the idea of him running had her ready to leave the country. During an interview on "Live With Michael and Kelly," Handler explained that she bought a house in another country in preparation for her nightmare scenario of Trump becoming president (via The Hill).

"So all these people that threaten to leave the country and then don't — I actually will leave that country," she claimed at the time. The TV host later decided against the move. On her Netflix show "Chelsea," Handler tearfully told Senator Barbara Boxer that she was going to stay in the United States and speak out against Trump instead. Handler doesn't place all the blame for Trump's presidency on the Kardashians, though.

She firmly believes that the media itself played a huge role in cementing Trump as a viable star, which ultimately garnered him enough support to win the 2016 presidential election. Handler further argued that the press didn't treat Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton, fairly, while he was given way too much coverage overall. "They were treating him as an entertainer first," Handler fumed during her Variety interview.