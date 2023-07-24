Why Does Chelsea Handler Blame The Kardashians For Donald Trump's Presidency?
"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" blew through the ratings roof thanks to the entertaining family's drama-filled antics and luxurious lifestyle. It catapulted each of the family members into the spotlight like no other reality TV show has done before. Because of their fame, the Kardashians have become the inspiration behind many of today's biggest fads. It can't be denied that the sisters are the ones who started many of our most popular beauty trends.
But do we really have them to blame for making Donald Trump president in 2016? Chelsea Handler certainly seems to think so. In an interview with Variety, the "Chelsea Lately" star pointed out that the trendsetters had a hand in getting Trump elected, whether they realized it or not. She blamed the culture, cultivated by celebrities and influencers like the Kardashians, for the undeserved popularity Trump gained since it turned the election into "a reality show."
Handler was ready to leave the country because of Trump
As Chelsea Handler explained to Variety, "I blame the Kardashians, personally; the beginning of the end was the Kardashians." She continued, "The way these people have blown up and don't go away — it's surreal." The days immediately following the 2016 election were a shocking time for many who opposed Donald Trump's presidency. But for Handler, even the idea of him running had her ready to leave the country. During an interview on "Live With Michael and Kelly," Handler explained that she bought a house in another country in preparation for her nightmare scenario of Trump becoming president (via The Hill).
"So all these people that threaten to leave the country and then don't — I actually will leave that country," she claimed at the time. The TV host later decided against the move. On her Netflix show "Chelsea," Handler tearfully told Senator Barbara Boxer that she was going to stay in the United States and speak out against Trump instead. Handler doesn't place all the blame for Trump's presidency on the Kardashians, though.
She firmly believes that the media itself played a huge role in cementing Trump as a viable star, which ultimately garnered him enough support to win the 2016 presidential election. Handler further argued that the press didn't treat Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton, fairly, while he was given way too much coverage overall. "They were treating him as an entertainer first," Handler fumed during her Variety interview.
She actually has no beef with the Kardashians
Despite her blaming the Kardashians for playing a key role in Donald Trump's presidency, Chelsea Handler doesn't really hold any ill will towards the famous family. During a guest appearance on "Radio Andy," Handler confirmed that she likes all of them, despite her many playful dunks on the popular public figures. "I was just with one — Kendall [Jenner]," she said with a smile as the interviewer prepared to ask her about the celebrity family.
The Netflix star went on to say that the Kardashians have no issue with her jokes at their expense and that they're all very friendly with her. Handler has even gone so far as to give a shoutout to Kim Kardashian's shapewear line, SKIMS. In a hilarious Instagram video that had to be inspired by "Baywatch," the bestselling author can be seen wearing SKIMS as she runs in slow-motion down the beach.
The funny woman hilariously captioned the video: "I've always wanted to run on a beach naked, and now with @skims, I finally can. Thank you @kimkardashian!"