Sophie Turner Once Made An Awkward Attempt To Date Matthew Perry

When it comes to celebrity crushes, we all have them. Even other celebrities have admitted to crushing on their favorite stars. Actors like Emma Stone have admitted to crushing on Leonardo DiCaprio, Dolly Parton says she has a thing for Jimmy Fallon, and Selena Gomez confessed to liking Marvel star Chris Evans in the past. Even the legendary Meryl Streep has a celebrity crush, and you may not believe it, but it's funnyman Will Ferrell. "I love him in every film he does," she previously revealed (via Yahoo). Another surprising celebrity crush moment came when "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner admitted that she once had a thing for the much-older "Friends" star Matthew Perry. Of course, Perry doesn't seem to be opposed to dating fellow celebrities and has a list of former A-list girlfriends such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Roberts, Cameron Diaz, and Lizzy Caplan.

Meanwhile, Turner had a bit more than just a crush on Perry. She previously admitted that she tried to come up with a way to ask him out when she realized that he was rehearsing for a play near her home, and she purposely bumped into him with an entire scenario planned out in her head. However, her encounter with the star didn't go exactly how she wanted it to.