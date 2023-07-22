Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For Week Of 7/24: Gwen Finds Evidence, Sloan's Secret Gets Out

"Days of Our Lives" is heating up as July rolls forward. Fans will continue to see love triangles unfold, pregnancies revealed, affairs, family reunions, and so much more. Currently, some of the soap opera's biggest storylines include Abe Carver's kidnapping, Brady Black and Kristen DiMera's battle over their daughter, Nicole Walker's pregnancy, and Eric Brady's relationship with Sloan Petersen.

In addition to some tense situations, fans of the Peacock soap opera will also see plenty of romance between some of their favorite couples, including Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady, as well as Chad DiMera and Stephanie Johnson.

Here's what's in store for the week of July 24, 2023.