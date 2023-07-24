How Hallmark's Danica McKellar Almost Lost The Role Of The Wonder Years' Winnie Cooper To Her Sister

"The Wonder Years" is one television show that hit home for both kids and adults. Set in the 1960s, the series followed Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage), a young boy dealing with normal teenage struggles such as school, family, and his huge crush on the girl next door, Winnie Cooper (Danica McKellar). Kevin and Winnie's lives were also influenced by their parents' relationships and the Vietnam War. The series premiered in 1988 when McKellar was just 13 years old, and the character of Winnie Cooper became a huge favorite among younger viewers. However, McKellar nearly lost out on the part of Winnie to her own sister.

Winnie Cooper was the sweet and innocent girl that lost her brother in combat. She went from looking like a child to having a more mature look at the beginning of the series, which caught the attention of Kevin and several other boys at their school. Kevin and Winnie's friendship and relationship had many ups and downs throughout the series, but viewers continued to root for their young love to prevail. The series ended in 1993, with an older version of Kevin revealing what became of his entire family, as well as his romance with Winnie, which like many other young love stories, didn't survive.

It's hard to picture anyone besides McKellar in the role. However, the actor said she ultimately won the role due to her chemistry with Savage.