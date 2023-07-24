What Happened To The Cast Of What A Girl Wants?

Amanda Bynes played Daphne Reynolds, the lead girl in "What a Girl Wants." She's a Y2K icon of the Hollywood industry. She is best known for her appearances in movies like "She's the Man" and "Big Fat Liar," as well as for her Nickelodeon series, "All That." In 2010, Bynes announced her retirement from the film business on her since-deleted Twitter account, stating that she doesn't enjoy acting anymore. In a 2018 interview with Paper Magazine, they note Bynes' risky drug use, which, as she stated, altered her perception of herself and the world around her. The substance misuse led to her not being happy with her professional performance, ultimately causing her to retire from acting.

Bynes' legal troubles began after she withdrew from Hollywood. The star was arrested in 2012 for a DUI and charged with two separate hit-and-runs that same year. In 2014, she was booked for yet another DUI. A few months later, she took to Twitter once again to share her bipolar and manic-depressive disorder diagnoses. Around that same time, Bynes' mother was granted permanent conservatorship over her daughter, which was terminated in 2022.

The "What a Girl Wants" star announced her engagement to Paul Michael in 2020, but the pair have since called it off and broken up due to him being a bad influence, according to the Daily Mail. In March 2023, TMZ reported that Bynes was found roaming the streets of Los Angeles without clothes, after which she was hospitalized.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).