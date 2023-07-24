DAYS' Drake Hogestyn And Deidre Hall On How 'Jarlena' Is Still Going Strong After All These Years

"Days of Our Lives" fans will be hard-pressed to find a better couple than John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). The pairing has been one of the most popular and beloved in the soap opera's history and ranks up there with the likes of Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans). John and Marlena are an iconic daytime super couple, and they've shared so many memorable moments over the years, viewers likely can't narrow down their favorites, and they're still going strong decades later.

Hogestyn first joined the sudser in the mid-1980s when he was revealed to be an amnesiac who believed he was Marlena's presumed-dead husband, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor). John and Marlena forged a bond during that time; and, when the real Roman returned to Salem, it was too late. The couple had fallen deeply in love; and, although Marlena tried to reconnect with Roman, it was clear that John was the love of her life. They went on to blend their families and even welcome a daughter of their own, Belle Black (Martha Madison).

While it's been a rocky road for the couple through the decades, Hogestyn and Hall have never faltered in the eyes of viewers.