Where Does Kate Gosselin Live Now After Her Messy Divorce From Jon?

Kate Gosselin rose to fame when she and her family landed their very own TLC reality show in 2007. There was a great deal of interest in the Gosselins after Kate and her now ex-husband Jon Gosselin welcomed twins followed by sextuplets, and "Jon and Kate Plus 8" gave viewers a look at what life was like raising eight young children in their small Pennsylvania town. Over the years, Kate and Jon grew apart, and they eventually decided to go their separate ways in 2009. "This afternoon, Kate filed for divorce. Our kids are still my number one priority. I love them and want to make sure they stay happy, healthy, and safe. My job is being the best, most supportive, and loving father that I can be to my kids, and not being married to Kate doesn't change that," Jon said in a statement at the time, according to People magazine. Jon moved out of the family home and settled in not too far from his kids, eventually adjusting to the family's new normal.

Flash forward to 2021, and Kate decided it was time to downsize — and move out of Pennsylvania. According to The New York Post, Kate purchased a 3,560-square-foot home in North Carolina, bringing her brood with her, save for Collin Gosselin and Hannah Gosselin, both of whom have lived with their dad full-time for several years. As it turns out, Kate may have been planning a move south for a very long time.