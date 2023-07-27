Meet Michael Bolton's Girlfriend, Heather Kerzner

Michael Bolton may have lost his long, flowing locks since his superstardom days, but he certainly hasn't lost his passion for romance. Unsurprising when he was well known for his romantic ballads like "When a Man Loves a Woman." These days, it's no longer ex-wife Maureen McGuire Bolton is referring to, but a different woman — Heather Kerzner. Here's what you need to know about Michael Bolton's newest love.

Heather, 16 years Bolton's junior, is a socialite and former model linked to many notable men over the past decade or so. Her first husband was Charles Murphy, a banker who resided in London. Heather was an ex-pat for six years, welcoming two children with Murphy, until she decided to return to New York City. Once back home with her family in the Big Apple and officially divorced from Murphy, Heather ran into the late Sol Kerzner, a formidable three-times-divorced businessman hailing from South Africa. Oh, and also a billionaire.

Though he was currently engaged to someone else at the time, the business tycoon quickly hit it off with Heather, who was 34 years younger. The pair wed in 2000 and quickly became fixtures in the country's high society, making the rounds with friends like Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. Heather's matrimonial bliss lasted 12 years before she filed for divorce from Sol, citing "unreasonable behavior" while claiming he was a "workaholic" who put business before their marriage. Following that, Heather had a brief engagement with another executive, James Henderson, before meeting Bolton.