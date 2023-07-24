Royal Expert Predicts How Prince William Will Respond To Harry's Reported Call For A Truce

Anyone who has been even tangentially following the goings on of the British Royal Family is likely aware of the drama between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his older brother William, Prince of Wales. Since Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals and moved to the United States, the couple has released public statement after public statement that accused Harry's relatives of everything from racism to violence.

Countless unflattering revelations about the inner workings of the royals have been shared publicly by Harry and Meghan in their 2021 interview with Oprah, in their more recent Netflix docuseries "Harry and Meghan," and in Harry's tell-all memoir "Spare." In light of all of this, Harry and William have, for the most part, kept a safe distance from each other, even at major events like the coronation of their father King Charles III this past spring.

Now, a royal expert has weighed in on whether or not William is likely to accept the olive branch that Harry has reportedly tried to offer his older brother.