All Of John Abbott's Wives On The Young And The Restless

It is no secret to any "The Young and the Restless" fan that John Abbott (originated by Brett Halsey, then portrayed by Jerry Douglas until the character's death in 2006, and as a ghost in subsequent episodes) was one of the most iconic patriarchs in the show's history. The character was a beloved one, shown by how devastated fans and the cast were by Jerry Douglas' tragic death in 2021. As one of the longest-running characters on the soap, John was part of some of the most dramatic storylines over the course of his time on the show. Some of the best storylines include his love life.

John started on the soap in 1980, the rich founder of Jabot Cosmetics with his three teenage children. The four of them were a close family and remained that way as they grew up. Over his time on the show, John enjoyed many relationships with the women of Genoa City, but he was only married four times. Even though that number seems low for a soap character, between no-show wives and cheating scandals that left him heartbroken, John's romantic interests were never without excitement.