These Royal Twins Live Lavish Lives

Some people feel that they are born to be rich, and others are simply born rich. For Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco, the latter is true. Born to parents Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, this pair of royal twins came into the world on December 10, 2014 — and immediately were submerged in a lavish world of luxury. Throughout Charlene's complicated pregnancy, the princess and her two little royals were accompanied by a world-class team of doctors. And when it came time for Jacques and Gabriella to go home with their parents, they headed off to a full-blown palace, complete with maids and private chefs.

Of course, royal life is not all magic and fairy tales. Even before Jacques and Gabriella were born, French tabloids were busy spinning rumors about the questionable status of their parents' marriage. At one point, Le Journal du Dimanche speculated that Charlene tried to run away from Monaco leading up to her wedding with Albert. At another, a historian and royal expert by the name of Philippe Delorme told Madame Figaro that many people assume the couple had an "arranged marriage" (via The Sun).

That being said, Jacques and Gabriella's royal status means that they get to enjoy plenty of perks. Unlike most kids, these twins get to travel the world with their father as he performs his royal duties. From Jacques and Gabriella's incredible education to their unique calling as philanthropists, here is a glimpse into their lavish lives.