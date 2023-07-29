All Of The Ways Prince George's Childhood Is Different Than King Charles III's

As second in line to the throne, Prince George of Wales needn't worry about his kingly duties any time soon. The youngster will therefore have greater freedom to enjoy his youth on his own terms than, say, his late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who was thrust onto the throne at the tender age of just 25. This is in stark contrast to his grandfather, King Charles III, who, as first in line to the throne for seven decades, always seemed to be in the shadow of his much-loved mom.

With some critics arguing that the monarchy does not align with the values of modern-day Britain, and may very well end with the reign of King Charles III, only time will tell whether George will actually ascend the throne in the decades to come. Coming from a highly traditional background steeped in strict royal etiquette and protocol, Charles has vowed to modernize the monarchy, but many have questioned whether someone so embedded in the establishment can effectively live up to such a promise.

But as a tech-savvy Generation Alpha kid, George may actually be able to offer genuinely progressive leadership as the future king. Indeed, his childhood, though extraordinarily privileged, has been vastly different from that of his grandfather. Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown: Let's take a look at all of the ways Prince George's childhood is different than King Charles'.