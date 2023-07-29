Queen Rania's Kids Have Grown Up To Be Gorgeous

Queen Rania is one of the most glamorous royals alive today. Of Palestinian heritage, she was born in Kuwait and eventually moved to Jordan, where she worked for Apple. In a story worthy of a fairy tale, she met the future king of Jordan, Prince Abdullah II bin al-Hussein, at a party in January 1993. Their whirlwind romance saw them married that June and, six years later, they became King Abdullah Bin al-Hussein and Queen Rania al-Abdullah.

Queen Rania is beloved not just for her compassion — she's a supporter of UNICEF and other humanitarian organizations and has been called the "Princess Diana of the Middle East" — but also for her timeless fashion. The style icon is one of the most beautiful princesses and queens in history, and her four children have grown up to be just as gorgeous. She and King Abdullah have two sons, Crown Prince Hussein and Prince Hashem, and two girls, Princess Iman and Princess Salma. As busy as she is as queen, Rania has always been there for her kids. "I'd rather be dealt with as a person than a persona," she once told CBC. "With my children, I'm just Mom. At the end of the day, the position is just a position, a title is just a title, and those things come and go. It's really your essence and your values that are important."

Queen Rania has raised her kids with beauty and grace, and, as they've grown up, their mother's influence has been apparent.