A Complete List Of Candace Cameron Bure's Hallmark Movies

Whenever it comes time to read a new script centered around the holiday season, it always seems to leave Candace Cameron Bure feeling all sorts of emotions — and can we blame her? "Christmas movies are my favorite movies to film during the year," the actor gushed on "Access Hollywood" (via YouTube). Since her Hallmark Channel debut in 2008, Cameron Bure has starred in 10 of Hallmark's holiday movies. She's also stepped into the shoes of one of the network's most successful sleuths, starring as Aurora Teagarden in 18 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries films, before she decided to leave the network.

In addition to those projects, the actor has starred in two other love stories and has served as an executive producer in many of her Hallmark movies, taking control over the creative process and having a say in exactly how the on-screen stories unfold. "It's just another element that I absolutely love to do, because you're making more decisions, you're putting the right people together," Cameron Bure explained during an interview with BUILD Series (via YouTube). "And ultimately we're trying to make the best movie we can within the budget that we have, and that's what producing is all about."

From cracking murder mystery cases to making us feel all warm and cuddly just in time for Christmas, here's a closer look at all 30 of Cameron Bure's Hallmark movies.