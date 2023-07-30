A Complete List Of Candace Cameron Bure's Hallmark Movies
Whenever it comes time to read a new script centered around the holiday season, it always seems to leave Candace Cameron Bure feeling all sorts of emotions — and can we blame her? "Christmas movies are my favorite movies to film during the year," the actor gushed on "Access Hollywood" (via YouTube). Since her Hallmark Channel debut in 2008, Cameron Bure has starred in 10 of Hallmark's holiday movies. She's also stepped into the shoes of one of the network's most successful sleuths, starring as Aurora Teagarden in 18 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries films, before she decided to leave the network.
In addition to those projects, the actor has starred in two other love stories and has served as an executive producer in many of her Hallmark movies, taking control over the creative process and having a say in exactly how the on-screen stories unfold. "It's just another element that I absolutely love to do, because you're making more decisions, you're putting the right people together," Cameron Bure explained during an interview with BUILD Series (via YouTube). "And ultimately we're trying to make the best movie we can within the budget that we have, and that's what producing is all about."
From cracking murder mystery cases to making us feel all warm and cuddly just in time for Christmas, here's a closer look at all 30 of Cameron Bure's Hallmark movies.
Moonlight & Mistletoe (2008)
In Candace Cameron Bure's first Hallmark film, "Moonlight & Mistletoe," her character Holly has found herself losing all sense of Christmas cheer. In hopes of reigniting her holiday spirit, she heads back to her hometown, where they celebrate the special season every single day of the year at Santaville. This winter, however, Holly's Christmas cheer is not the only one that's being crushed. Santaville is on the brink of bankruptcy and is about to be bought out by someone who isn't at all interested in keeping it in a constant state of Christmas.
To save Santaville, Holly partners with her father (Tom Arnold) and his right-hand man (Christopher Wiehl) to help stop the special year-round holiday from entering extinction. "'Moonlight & Mistletoe' is just a great, heartfelt family movie that will just put you in the Christmas spirit," Cameron Bure told local news station WOOD TV8 (via YouTube).
Puppy Love (2012)
Hallmark fans are sure to fall in love with the film "Puppy Love." When Megan (Candace Cameron Bure) decides to move to a brand-new town with her little girl, the single mother feels horrible that her daughter has yet to make any friends. To help the young girl adjust to her new environment, the two head to the local shelter and adopt a rescue dog. However, things go haywire once he begins ripping apart their new house — and the story takes an even more unexpected turn when a man named Ben (Victor Webster) shows up saying that their new pet is actually his. The dog, he says, ran away from home.
Wanting make both families happy, Ben and Megan agree to share the dog. However, they soon begin sharing much more than just a love for their furry pet. The two quickly begin seeing sparks fly between them too.
Let It Snow (2013)
A company executive named Stephanie (Candace Cameron Bure) isn't accustomed to living in a cold climate, so relocating after purchasing a small ski resort is definitely out of her comfort zone. To impress her father (Alan Thicke), however, Stephanie is all in when she takes control of the renovation project in hopes of making the family-owned ski resort look much more high-end.
Over the course of the film "Let It Snow," however, spending time around the quaint ski town completely changes Stephanie's perspective. For someone who has never experienced a magical winter holiday, she begins falling for everything that the small ski resort already has to offer. "She kind of sees Christmas through the eyes of a child, because she's experiencing all these wonderful things for the first time," Cameron Bure explained on "The Daren Streblow Comedy Show."
Another wonderful thing she finds herself falling for is her property guide Brady (Jesse Hutch), creating a magical holiday love story for any Hallmark fan to enjoy.
Christmas Under Wraps (2014)
In the small town of Garland, Alaska, a group of people are keeping some important information strictly confidential with "Christmas Under Wraps."
A doctor named Lauren (Candace Cameron Bure) has just lost out on her dream job and has moved up north to take on a temporary role in the small Alaskan town. However, the more time she spends exploring the area and spending time with a good-looking guy named Andy (David O'Donnell) and his father (Brian Doyle-Murray), the more something doesn't seem right. "As she's getting to understand this small town, she maybe sees an elf," Candace Bure explained on AriseEntertainment 360 (via YouTube). "And there's a guy that kind of looks like Santa Claus."
The small town is definitely keeping a big secret, and after a while, Lauren's feelings surrounding the winter holiday change completely when she discovers what the locals around her have been hiding.
A Bone to Pick: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2015)
Candace Cameron Bure hopped into the world of Hallmark Mysteries when she landed the starring role as a librarian/murder mystery lover. Based on the Aurora Teagarden books of the same name, the first film in the series, "A Bone to Pick," tells the story of Aurora, whose friend has just suddenly passed away and, surprisingly, left her everything she owns. When Aurora first visits the home she's inherited from her late friend, however, she stumbles across a human skull inside the house — leading to a murder mystery that she's dead set on unraveling.
According to Cameron Bure, stepping into the shoes of a sleuth was as thrilling of an experience as fans would expect. "I was a big fan of 'Murder, She Wrote' when I was growing up," the actor shared with Channel Guide Magazine. "I had dreamed of doing a new type of 'Murder, She Wrote,' so the fact that this series came along is like a dream come true."
Just The Way You Are (2015)
Life has a habit of getting in the way of the important stuff, and for a professional matchmaker named Jennie (Candace Cameron Bure), her day-to-day life has left her feeling distant from her husband (Ty Olsson). To keep their marriage alive, Jennie suggests that the two of them do something new: They head out on a blind date with each other to reignite the sparks they once felt during their first date.
This project, it turns out, is a personal one for Cameron Bure. The concept behind the film "Just The Way You Are" came from a discussion that she once had with one of her previous directors. The mother of three was set on making a Mother's Day movie for the Hallmark channel, showcasing the juggling act that many women go through throughout their lives. "So we went in, presented it to Hallmark, and now we're here," the actor shared in a behind-the-scenes clip (via Hallmark).
Real Murders: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2015)
The second installment of the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series once again follows our favorite librarian/murder mystery lover. However, the cold case at hand hits even closer to home in the Hallmark movie "Real Murders." This time around, Aurora's (Candace Cameron Bure) murder mystery club becomes the victim of a series of horrible crimes.
It all starts when one of the members of her Real Murders Club ends up dead. Eerily enough, this particular member has been murdered in the same way as the group's most recent true-crime discussion — and the killings don't end there. More individuals who have connections to the club are winding up dead in ways that the group finds suspiciously familiar.
To end the violence once and for all, it's all up to Aurora Teagarden to quickly uncover the reason why the members of her Real Murders Club are ending up as victims of real murders.
A Christmas Detour (2015)
Paige (Candace Cameron Bure) is doing everything in her power to head back home to finally meet and celebrate Christmas with her fiancé's family. However, the universe seems to have different holiday plans in store for her when a snowstorm stops her flight and leaves her stranded far from the city.
As Paige searches for a way to get back home, she spends time getting to know a passenger seated next to her named Dylan (Paul Greene). Following his recent breakup, his thoughts about love aren't exactly as exciting as Paige's fresh feelings for her fiancé. Yet, throughout their unexpected stay in the surrounding area, the two of them begin to learn that everything they thought they knew about love is all wrong. Perhaps "A Christmas Detour" is exactly what they both needed all along to completely turn their lives around — and to turn them toward each other instead.
Journey Back to Christmas (2016)
When a nurse named Hanna (Candace Cameron Bure) is out driving in the snow in 1945, she never anticipates getting trapped out in the elements — or traveling into the future. To escape the snow, she enters a nearby barn, which gets struck by lightning, taking her to 2016.
As Hanna wanders her way around the new time period, she meets a police officer named Jake (Oliver Hudson), who notices she seems lost and suggests she stay in his parents' guesthouse. Throughout her stay, the time traveler slowly finds herself falling for Jake — a feeling she's unsure of considering his police partner has had a longtime crush on him too.
When Hanna is given an opportunity to return to her original time, she's faced with an important life decision: Should she stay with Jake in the future, or should she "Journey Back to Christmas" in the original decade where she belongs?
Three Bedrooms, One Corpse: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2016)
When there's a murder to be solved, librarian Aurora Teagarden (Candace Cameron Bure) always becomes obsessed with solving the case. "She's a researcher," Candace Cameron Bure explained of her character in a behind-the-scenes video (via YouTube). "And that's why she loves these mysteries."
The same can be said for the third film in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries series, "Three Bedrooms, One Corpse." In it, Aurora has offered to assist her busy mother Aida (Marilu Henner) with her real estate listings. Things start to take a turn, however, when a body is found in the midst of their first house showing. A second body is soon found in another one of their homes, making it clear to Aurora that there is some sort of connection — and creating a mystery full of twists and turns for all of the fans watching.
"These are good mysteries. They're interesting. They keep me guessing," Cameron Bure said. "When I read the script for the first time, I'm unsure of who it is."
The Julius House: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2016)
In the fourth film in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie series, "The Julius House," the murder mystery lover is on the hunt for her dream home. However, "Aurora's dream home might not be as dreamy as it appears!" Candace Cameron Bure teased on Facebook.
In the movie, Aurora (Candace Cameron Bure) finally finds the perfect home that checks all of her boxes. Yet, upon moving into the house, she begins to realize that something is off. For example, something strange happened to a family who lived there before her: They mysteriously disappeared four years before.
Over the course of the film, the house proves to be full of hidden secrets that Aurora begins to uncover. What exactly happened to the Julius family? Is the answer to their disappearance hidden within the walls of Aurora's dream home? Just leave it to the famous librarian to find out!
Dead Over Heels: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2017)
The librarian/sleuth that fans love to watch has a brand new murder case to solve in the fifth Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie. This time, the victim happens to be someone she knows. In "Dead Over Heels," a local detective's body has been found — right outside of Aurora Teagarden's (Candace Cameron Bure) home.
To prove that she isn't the culprit when it comes to this new killing, Aurora sets out to find the real suspect. However, it isn't so easy to clear her name when someone out there starts breaking into her home and then into the local library where she works, causing chaos along the way.
In true Aurora Teagarden fashion, she's set out to solve this murder mystery in the same way as the book character she's based on. As fans of the books would be happy to know, "We've stuck pretty closely to the books and the storylines," Candace Cameron Bure shared in a behind-the-scenes clip (via Facebook).
A Bundle of Trouble: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2017)
Candace Cameron Bure's sixth time playing Aurora Teagarden has her stepping into the shoes of a caretaker. In "A Bundle of Trouble," Aurora's boyfriend Martin (Yannick Bisson) is surprised to see his niece show up at his home with her new baby. While Aurora and Martin are excited to have them spend the night, the new mother's arrival stirs up all sorts of trouble instead. The next morning, Martin's niece is missing and her baby is found hidden away in the home.
As Aurora works to solve the case of Martin's missing niece, she finds herself caring for the 2-week-old baby — something that left Cameron Bure feeling baby fever on set. "I have baby fever right now. I really do," the mother of three shared with E! News before the Hallmark movie's release in 2017. "Except the shop is closed."
Switched for Christmas (2017)
Candace Cameron Bure switched it up when she decided to play a set of twins in the Hallmark Christmas film "Switched for Christmas." "I hope the fans love it," she said on the podcast "All Mom Does." "It was such a challenge to play multiple roles and act against myself. It was sometimes incredibly difficult but fun nevertheless."
Perhaps what made it the most challenging was the identical twins she plays couldn't be any different if they tried: One is a loving mother and schoolteacher while the other is hyper-focused solely on her real estate career. The two haven't seen each other in years, yet their lives collide when they see each other at a family brunch. There, as they each complain about having to plan their respective company Christmas parties, they decide to secretly switch places.
While Cameron Bure enjoyed the challenge that came with portraying two very different roles, she enjoyed working with one specific co-star the most for this special Christmas movie. "I loved getting to work with my daughter," the actor said. "She plays my daughter in the movie."
A Shoe Addict's Christmas (2018)
Slipping on a new pair of shoes can completely change how you approach the day, and the same goes for a woman named Noelle in "A Shoe Addict's Christmas."
One night, Noelle (Candace Cameron Bure) takes her time heading home after her shift at the local department store and ends up getting locked inside overnight. During her stay, she meets a woman who claims to be her guardian angel (Jean Smart). She's set on sending Noelle on a trip through Christmas past, present, and future each time she tries on a different pair of shoes. "This is like the perfect little Christmas movie," Cameron Bure told TV Insider. "It meshes my love of Christmas with my shoe obsession!"
With each new pair of shoes and each new period, Noelle begins questioning what could be — and that includes her feelings for her new neighbor Jake (Luke MacFarlane).
Last Scene Alive: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2018)
"Last Scene Alive" is the seventh installment in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie series — and this time around, a film crew has just arrived in town to make a movie written by Aurora's (Candace Cameron Bure) ex-boyfriend Robin (Robin Dunne). As it turns out, he based the main character in his book on Aurora, which taught Cameron Bure even more about her character all these years later.
"It's fun to play a recurring character," the actor shared in a behind-the-scenes video (via YouTube). "Because I may have created something in my mind thinking this is how Aurora grew up, but now the writers are actually telling me, 'No, this is how Aurora grew up.'"
Just as a murder mystery always finds its way into the mystery-loving librarian's life, it quickly finds its way into the life of the actor who is about to play her in the movie. Three days into the crew's visit, she's found dead. Now that production is on halt until a suspect can be found, the real Aurora is on the case to try and find out who is responsible for killing the actor.
Reap What You Sew: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2018)
In the eighth Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie "Reap What You Sew," someone familiar has just made their way back into the mystery lover's life. An old family friend named Poppy (Jordana Largy) has just arrived in town to see old friends and focus on her growing business. Between creating a DIY series and writing a book, Poppy has made herself into quite a success story — that is until she is murdered.
After Aurora (Candace Cameron Bure) discovers the dead body, she once again becomes determined to solve the mystery. While the police encourage her to step away from the case to keep her safe, Aurora ignores their warnings. Instead, she uncovers a number of clues pointing to multiple suspects, leading Aurora and the people close to her into even more danger — and the only way to stop the killer in time is by going after them herself.
The Disappearing Game: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2018)
When a woman is found dead in the ninth Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie "The Disappearing Game," Aurora (Candace Cameron Bure) is naturally on the case. She's especially set on discovering exactly who did it now that her nephew and his roommate, who used to date the dead woman, have gone missing too.
To help Aurora uncover the clues, Aurora turns to her new neighbor, a college psychology professor named Nick (Niall Matter). "So that gives Aurora some really good insight into some of these mysteries in helping her solve these crimes," Cameron Bure explained in a behind-the-scenes clip (via Hallmark). "And understanding people, and their minds, and the way they work."
As the two get closer to exposing the culprit behind the kidnappings and murder, Aurora and Nick also begin to uncover that they work well together as more than just partners in solving crime.
A Game of Cat and Mouse: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2019)
The 10th movie in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series is one that gets even more personal for the crime-loving librarian/sleuth. Figuring out who the culprit is this time around leaves Aurora (Candace Cameron Bure) truly playing "A Game of Cat and Mouse."
Lately, someone has been leaving a set of mysterious messages directed at Aurora around various crime scenes. Many of these clues lead her to believe that someone will soon be coming after people who are closely connected to her — and that includes her new love interest Nick (Niall Matter). This completely changes how she approaches any other murder mystery case she's cracked before.
"Aurora typically has a no-fear, kick-butt attitude, but when the people closest to her are getting hurt, this mystery may hit too close to the heart for her to solve," Cameron Bure teased during an interview with TV Insider.
An Inheritance to Die For: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2019)
A wedding is typically a time of celebration, but no one is left feeling excited after a woman is poisoned at one. In the 11th Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie "An Inheritance to Die For," the librarian/sleuth is trying to decipher the suspicious series of the events leading up to this unfateful death.
The strange part is that, before the woman's unexpected murder, she made major changes to her will. Instead of leaving everything she owned to her son, she left it all to Aurora's (Candace Cameron Bure) mother Aida (Marilu Henner).
With Aurora's new love interest Nick (Niall Matter) working by her side, she's got everything she needs to find the suspect — even if the police continue to insist that she stays away from the investigation altogether. "Aurora doesn't care how many times she's told to stop and go away," Cameron Bure explained in a behind-the-scenes video (via Facebook). She, of course, is set on solving the case instead.
A Very Foul Play: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2019)
The 12th Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie takes her murder-mystery-loving friends, the Real Murders Club, to a place where they truly fit in: a true crime conference. The group is ecstatic to be surrounded by a subject they talk about each month, and they are even more excited when they're asked to take part in a murder mystery play being presented at the conference. "But during the play, a real murder happens," Candace Cameron Bure explained during an appearance on "Home & Family" (via YouTube).
What may be even wilder is the person who is quickly declared the number-one suspect. When the stage lights turn on again after an unexpected blackout, Aurora's (Cameron Bure) nephew Phillip (Dylan Sloane) is the one holding a knife in the center of the stage — leaving Aurora dead-set on clearing his name in "A Very Foul Play."
Christmas Town (2019)
In "Christmas Town," Lauren (Candace Cameron Bure) packs her bags and prepares for her big move to a new city, but she's completely unprepared for what she experiences along the way. Before ending up in her final destination, she unexpectedly has to stop in a small city known as Christmas Town where she meets a handsome man named Travis (Tim Rozon). He happens to be fostering a young boy whom Lauren immediately relates to, as she grew up in the foster care system.
Over time, Lauren begins to extend her stay in the small town as she grows close to Travis and his family — and her time in Christmas Town has her questioning whether she should continue with her move or stay in a city where she finally has the opportunity to experience what it means to be a part of a family.
"This film really highlights fostering and adoption," Cameron Bure shared during an interview with BUILD Series (via YouTube). "But it's all the feel-goods about family — and not necessarily the ones you're born into."
Heist and Seek: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2020)
"Heist and Seek" is the lucky 13th movie in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series. It happens to be lucky because Aurora's (Candace Cameron Bure) library has just landed a traveling Renaissance exhibit. However, things quickly take a turn for the worse when an expensive crown is stolen from its display. Of course, the famous librarian/sleuth and her boyfriend Nick (Niall Matter) are on the case, compiling a complete list of suspects that just makes sense — but the case quickly escalates after one of the suspects is murdered.
Like any other Aurora Teagarden story, Hallmark fans will enjoy all the twists and turns as Aurora cracks the case. Yet, there's much more excitement in store than just that. "The surprise in this one — aside from the mystery — is that Aurora's boyfriend tries to propose to her several times throughout the movie, and keeps getting interrupted," Cameron Bure shared with SheKnows Soaps.
Reunited and It Feels So Deadly: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2020)
At Aurora Teagarden's (Candace Cameron Bure) 20th high school reunion, she and her classmates are "Reunited and It Feels So Deadly."
The 14th film in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries series brings back all sorts of memories for Aurora. During her reunion, she runs into her high school's homecoming king and queen — who are seen flirting even after ending their relationship all those years ago. When the former king's wife finds out, she's angrier than ever, and by the end of the night, his dead body is found floating in the hotel pool.
Was his wife the one who snapped and ended her husband's life? Or was it someone else? Aurora and her now-fiancé Nick (Niall Matter) are set on solving the mystery at hand and won't rest until they determine which of her classmates killed the former homecoming king.
If I Only Had Christmas (2020)
Hallmark fans may feel a sense of familiarity while watching "If I Only Had Christmas." That's because the holiday movie includes multiple nods to the classic film "The Wizard of Oz."
Darcy Gale (Candace Cameron Bure) is a Kansas City native who travels across the country to work with the Emerald Education Trust. There, she works alongside three employees who are in need of three very special traits to get the job done: heart, courage, and knowledge. Sound familiar? She even wears those beautiful ruby slippers.
During her journey, Darcy also meets the vice president of the fund, a man named Glen (Warren Christie) whom she quickly finds herself falling for in the winter wonderland. "The whole theme of the movie is that there's no place like home," Cameron Bure explained on "Home & Family" (via YouTube). After all, home is where the heart is.
How to Con a Con: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2021)
Candace Cameron Bure is upping the stakes and showing fans exactly "How to Con a Con" in the 15th Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie. "I wait for these scripts and hope that, by the end of it, I get to tackle the killer, or scale a wall, or jump off of a bridge," the actor shared on "Today" — and this Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film definitely comes with the action (via YouTube).
Aurora's (Cameron Bure) mother Aida (Marilu Henner) is working with a new set of real estate clients. Right before one couple is about to move into their new place, they are told they have an unexpected loan that they must first pay off on their home. In the midst of the couple trying to figure out where this missing money came from, one of them is found dead.
To help Aida out, Aurora and her fiancé Nick (Niall Matter) opt to put their wedding planning on hold to solve yet another murder mystery that has made its way into their lives.
Til Death Do Us Part: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2021)
"Til Death Do Us Part" is the movie that all Aurora Teagarden Mysteries fans have waited the entire series for. In the 16th film in the series, Aurora (Candace Cameron Bure) and her fiancé Nick's (Niall Matter) wedding is now right around the corner. The two are filled with excitement and all sorts of emotions. However, these feelings take a turn when a body is found only a few days before their big day. The main suspect in this specific case happens to be Aurora's father, which begins to create conflict leading up to her wedding.
While Aurora and Nick search for the killer, their special day must go on — and the special wedding scene is something that marks a milestone in Candace Cameron Bure's career. Even after starring in 27 romantic Hallmark movies, "It's only my second time getting married on TV," the actor shared in a behind-the-scenes clip (via YouTube). "And the first time is on 'Fuller House.'"
Honeymoon, Honeymurder: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2021)
When Aurora (Candace Cameron Bure) and Nick's (Niall Matter) flight for their honeymoon gets delayed, they decide to spend time together on a "pre-honeymoon" within city limits. However, in this 17th film in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie series, something sinister happens during one of their dates out on a beautiful lake — they discover a body. "Aurora Teagarden is the only person I know that would find a dead body while she's on this romantic rowboat experience with her husband," Candace Cameron Bure said during an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" (via YouTube).
As it turns out, the body belongs to a man who has been missing for a week. The fact that no one officially reported his unknown whereabouts creates a long list of suspects that Aurora and Nick are dedicated to nailing down. Before officially heading out on their honeymoon, the two of them begin to work together — as sleuths and now spouses — to solve yet another murder mystery in "Honeymoon, Honeymurder."
The Christmas Contest (2021)
"The Christmas Contest" marks Candace Cameron Bure's 10th Hallmark Christmas movie, and it's filled with all sorts of nostalgia, laughs, and even sentimental moments where fans will find themselves reaching for a tissue. "There's a lot of heart," the actor said on "Access Daily" (via YouTube). "You're going to shed some tears."
The story follows a woman named Lara (Candace Cameron Bure) who has signed up to compete in a local Christmas contest that will be televised on a local morning show. As it turns out, her ex Ben (John Brotherton) has signed up to do the exact same thing. Over the course of the movie, the two of them go head-to-head to prove themselves — and even bring up old feelings for each other along the way.
This Hallmark movie is one that any fan who loved seeing these two actors together on "Fuller House" will enjoy. "We have a few photos from the 'Fuller House' set of us in the movie," Cameron Bure divulged. "You've got to really be on the lookout."
Haunted By Murder: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (2022)
The 18th Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie leaves each of the characters truly "Haunted By Murder."
In a series of flashbacks — where Candace Cameron Bure's real-life daughter plays the young Aurora — fans will discover exactly what started the librarian's (Candace Cameron Bure) passion for cracking a murder case: It all started when she and her best friend Sally (Lexa Doig) discovered a dead body when they were just teenagers. "And something never sat right with her for all of these years," Cameron Bure explained in a behind-the-scenes video (via Facebook). "And I think it's a big reason why she developed this desire to solve unsolved crimes."
Today, another body has been found in the exact same location, and Aurora simply can't shake the strange feeling that she has. Why have multiple murders been happening in the same house over all these years? Now that her mother Aida (Marilu Henner) officially owns the property, the murder mystery lover takes it upon herself to figure out exactly what's been going on inside this haunted house.