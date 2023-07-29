What You Never Knew About Kourtney Kardashian's Lifestyle Brand, Poosh

Kourtney Kardashian may be the oldest Kardashian sister, but she's also the founder of her very own lifestyle company called Poosh. Kardashian launched the brand to explore her passion and help others, revealing on the official website that she was constantly being asked how she maintained her healthy lifestyle while also raising children, working, and having a social life. "I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty, and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living," Kardashian says. Of course, there's so much more to know about the brand.

Kardashian went on to reveal that she launched Poosh because she felt she could add something that was missing in the healthy lifestyle space. The brand covers everything from relationships and sexuality to diet, exercise, fashion, parenting, mental health, and more. "The 'all or nothing' approach is antiquated," the website reads. "The very essence of healthy living is moderation. Healthy living is a mindset, and Poosh explores how the modern woman is able to achieve just this."

While many fans know that Kardashian is the brains behind Poosh, they might not know just how she came to launch the brand.