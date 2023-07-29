Meet Jill Zarin's Boyfriend, Gary Brody

When "Real Housewives of New York" alum, Jill Zarin, lost her husband, Bobby Zarin, to thyroid cancer in January 2018, it was a devasting blow for the reality star. The two married on January 4, 2001, and she remained one of his biggest supporters during his years-long battle with the relentless disease. After he passed away, Zarin soon found herself in a new relationship with entrepreneur Gary Brody.

The two made their romance public in 2018, which caused quite a stir amongst those who felt Zarin had moved on too fast after Bobby's death. The backlash became so profound that the home goods designer felt compelled to speak out to People in July 2018 about her connection with Brody and their dating timeline. Many believed that she and Brody were an item at the time of her husband's death, something Zarin refuted. "I don't typically comment on tabloid stories, but I felt it was important to set the record straight and let you all know I haven't been dating anyone for six months. I just started accepting a few dinner dates after much thought and support from my close friends and family," she explained. According to Zarin, her late spouse would be at peace about her finding happiness again.

After clearing the air, Zarin continued to see Brody. Five years later, the couple is still going strong. With her slow return to television, fans are curious to know more about the latest man to steal her heart.