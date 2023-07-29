Courteney Cox Had Strong Feelings About Brangelina's Divorce

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were once one of Hollywood's most famous couples. However, some fans were shocked in 2016 when they heard the news that the pair had split. At the time, Jolie's attorney Robert Offer released a statement revealing that his client had decided to call it quits with her longtime love "for the health of the family," per Entertainment Weekly. Pitt and Jolie share three adoptive children together, Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, as well as three biological children, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. After news of the divorce began to circulate, rumors also began to fly, some of which included Pitt's ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. Soon after, Aniston's close friend and former co-star, Courteney Cox, made her opinion about the tabloid fodder clear.

As for Aniston's reaction to the Pitt and Jolie divorce drama, sources told Us Weekly that the "Friends" star never thought that the relationship was built to last. "She didn't feel that Angelina was truly the one who Brad was meant to stay with. She always felt that Angelina was too complex for him. He's a pretty simple guy," the insider said. However, she reportedly "never wanted this for them or wished this on them," the source added.

As for the rumors involving Aniston having in part in the divorce, Cox had some strong feelings about the situation.