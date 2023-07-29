Details We Know About Zac Brown's Fiance, Kelly Yazdi

Singer Zac Brown is one of the biggest country stars who leads a surprisingly normal life. The performer has remained protective of his personal life, especially when it comes to Brown's romantic connections. After announcing his divorce from jewelry designer Shelly Brown, in October 2018, after 12 years of marriage, there hasn't been much to report about his love life until December 2022, when sources confirmed that he'd popped the question to actor Kelly Yazdi.

The news came as a surprise to fans, as many did not know that Brown was even seeing someone. While not much is known about the timeline of their relationship, insiders revealed to People that Brown asked for Yazdi's hand in marriage while they were in Hawaii. A July 2022 Instagram post offers a hint that the couple had been engaged for months before media outlets caught wind of it.

The Zac Brown Band shared a birthday reel of Brown and several others in a huddle. Yazdi is in that clip and sporting a noticeable diamond ring on her finger. While the two do a great job of keeping their time together under lock and key for the most part, Yazdi's personal achievements have been well documented.