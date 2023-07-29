The Famous '90s Sitcom Star Who Had A Short-Lived Romance With Ivanka Trump

The personal life of former First Daughter Ivanka Trump was well documented before her father, Donald Trump, made his way to the White House, including certain aspects of her love life. Though she tied the knot with Jared Kushner in October 2009, Trump was previously linked to several famous men including filmmaker Bingo Gubelmann and professional cyclist Lance Armstrong.

However, there is one well-known face from her past that played a minor role in her love life. Actor Topher Grace is most widely known for his role as Eric Forman in the hit sitcom, "That '70s Show" but you may be unaware that he once dated the cherished daughter of the controversial 45th president. Not much is known about their brief dalliance.

Still, the actor did confirm it happened over a decade ago, long before Trump headed to Washington, D.C. To date, Grace has offered few specifics about the fling, likely an indicator that both parties wish to move on from their whirlwind courtship.