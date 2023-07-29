What Ivana Trump Called Her Ex-Husband Donald's Only Weakness

Before Donald Trump was president, he was known as a New York socialite, real estate mogul, and TV personality. Before his best-known TV role on "The Apprentice," Trump got cameos in movies like "Home Alone 2" and "Zoolander," and he also starred in a number of TV commercials too. Along with promoting his own batch of name-brand products, Trump appeared in commercials for, among others, Pizza Hut and McDonald's. And while they may not be restaurants with the Trump name, they're definitely favorites of his — it's no secret that Trump is a fan of fast food.

In fact, he publicly shared his fast food love while serving as president. When the Clemson University Tigers football team came to the White House in 2019, after winning the national championships, they were greeted by the president and a table full of food from McDonald's, Domino's, Burger King, and Wendy's — the country was in the midst of a partial government shutdown, and Trump paid for the meal himself. It was a menu that he himself would love. And it's that love of fast food, specifically Big Macs, that his first wife Ivana Trump claimed was his only weakness.