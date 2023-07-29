What You Never Knew About Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey has been on the rise in recent years, but there's a lot more to the talented "Treat Me" singer than meets the eye. Many know the 25-year-old singer, actor, and producer as one half of the duo Chloe x Halle, which includes Chloe's sister Halle Bailey.

While Chloe's showstopping looks and sometimes controversial performances have kept her abuzz on social media, her rise to stardom is any aspiring artist's dream come true.

Starting out with Chloe x Halle, the sisters were first spotted by Beyonce's team at Parkwood Entertainment in 2013. Since then, they have released two Grammy-nominated albums: "The Kids Are Alright" and "Ungoldy Hour." Amid their musical pursuits, they also delved into the world of acting. Chloe and Halle were series regulars on Freeform's "Grown-ish" alongside Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, and Francia Raisa. They even sang the show's theme song, "Grown."

Chloe's spirited portrayal of Jazzlyn gained her a prominent fanbase, and in 2021, she began to pursue her solo music career. Starting with "Have Mercy," she teased several singles until releasing her debut album "In Pieces" in 2023. She also took on a much-talked-about role in Prime Video's horror series, "Swarm." Now, the up-and-coming artist is headed out on her first solo tour.