Selah Marley: 14 Facts About Lauryn Hill's Gorgeous Model Daughter

Selah Marley has a very famous lineage — her grandfather is reggae legend Bob Marley and her mother is Lauryn Hill. Yes, that Lauryn Hill — renowned rapper and eight-time Grammy winner. Marley's father, Rohan Marley, is an ex-football player, entrepreneur, and the son of Bob Marley. Needless to say, she has a massive legacy to live up to, and she's pretty open about feeling the pressure of the world's expectations.

Still, Marley has had no trouble blazing her own way. At 12 years old, she'd already started making a name for herself as a model while still in school and didn't even skip out on any after-school activities. "I do piano, violin, guitar, basketball, gymnastics, ballet," she told Teen Vogue at the time. And her mother proudly interjected that she still managed to get straight As.

Now, Marley is all grown up and ready to take the world by storm. Her accomplishments at such an early age were a clear indication that she's determined to make a success of everything she tackles, and we've pretty much been blown away by all she's achieved since. Read on to get to know her a little better.