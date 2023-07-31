Oswald's: 12 Facts About The Members-Only Club Prince William And Kate Middleton Frequently Visit

For most of us, going for a well-deserved night out is not only something to look forward to but something that helps us relax after a tough working week. Whether it be purely to catch up with friends or to celebrate a special occasion, we have our pick of places, from restaurants to bars — there's almost too much choice. When you're a celebrity or a member of the British royal family, your options are a lot more limited. With paparazzi lurking around every corner waiting to catch you out after one too many chardonnays, going out can be a risky business. That's where places like Mayfair's swanky members-only club, Oswald's, come in.

While there are several elite establishments in Britain's capital, Oswald's seems to be a favorite destination for royals wanting to blow off a little steam and feel safe and secure while doing so. The club flies under the radar, making it somewhat of a mystery as so little is known about it. Ordinary members of the public can't just waltz inside to take a peek at its hallowed halls, and it's so incredibly secretive that information about it is scarce.

We've scoured the history books and the finest society magazines to give you an inside peek at what it's really like inside 25 Albemarle St, London. What makes Oswald's so prestigious, and more importantly, why do the royals keep coming back for more when they have their pick of places?