JFK Jr. And Princess Diana's Secret Meeting Wasn't As Juicy As You Might Think

John F. Kennedy Jr. and Princess Diana had a secret meeting back in 1995 that sparked all kinds of rumors. The two did their best to avoid paparazzi at the time, coming up with an elaborate plan to ensure that their meeting stayed under wraps, according to People magazine. The meeting place was set at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City, where Lady Di had been staying, and JFK Jr. showed up to her royal suite where they chatted for about 90 minutes (per Vogue). "I remember him saying, 'There's no way someone is not going to leak it. There's going to be paparazzi everywhere,'" Kennedy's executive assistant RoseMarie Terenzio who accompanied him to the meeting said in her book, "Fairy Tale Interrupted." "Someone suggested he go in disguise and I said, 'That's ridiculous. You're not doing that!'" she added. Luckily, Kennedy and Diana were able to pull off the meeting, without the paparazzi catching on.

At the time, Diana had been separated from a then-Prince Charles, with whom she shared two young boys. Although Kennedy wasn't married, he was in a serious relationship with Carolyn Bessette — the two wed in 1996. It's easy to speculate about what happened behind closed doors between Kennedy and the then-Princess of Wales, and while affair rumors have been at the top of the list, the two actually met for a very different reason.