What We Know About Days Of Our Lives' Bombshell Workplace Misconduct Allegations

Women were not the only ones subjected to Albert Alarr's unprofessional conduct. At least two staffers on "Days of Our Lives" told the outlet that Alarr made crude remarks towards a male actor during a love scene in front of multiple show members. He allegedly yelled out: "You're f*****g horny, man, you just want to f*** her.'" One unidentified "Days" employee claimed that talk such as this had become normalized.

"It's kind of a running joke that everything that comes out of Albert's mouth is inappropriate," the individual confirmed to Deadline.

With such allegations hanging over Alarr's head, it's unclear what steps Corday Productions and Sony Pictures Television are taking to rectify the situation. While their report did not reveal what type of punishment Alarr could face, it will be no surprise if he is ousted from his position, as several film and television execs have been terminated in recent years due to similar claims. Last May, Disney severed ties with producer Fred Savage after multiple reports of misconduct. The previous year in March 2021, "All Rise" creator and executive producer Greg Spottiswood was removed from his high-ranking position by Warner Bros. for various problematic actions. If history repeats itself, Alarr may soon be looking for work elsewhere. It's unknown if any retired "Days of Our Lives" stars participated in the investigation, and it will be interesting to see if any original "Days of Our Lives" cast members speak out about the current state of the show.