Joe Biden's Dog Commander Was More Aggressive Than We Were Led To Believe

Animal lovers cheered when Joe Biden took up residence at the White House in 2021, as his predecessor Donald Trump had been only the third president in history not to own a pet. As he explained at a rally (per The Washington Post), he was too busy for walks and ear-scratching, and trying to boost his man-of-the-people image with a dog would just come off as insincere. The Bidens have no such worries. The devoted dog parents brought Champ and Major, their two German Shepherds, into their new home, where they were frequently seen trotting across the lawn or sitting in the Oval Office. They later added another fur baby, a tabby cat named Willow.

Sadly, the FDOTUSes (First Dogs) have caused their share of trouble and heartache during this administration. The heartache came with the death of 13-year-old Champ, "our good, sweet boy," as the Bidens called him. The trouble came courtesy of Major, their young rescue dog, who displayed a shocking tendency to bite. After trying behavior training, the president and first lady reluctantly decided to place Major with family friends. Shortly afterward, Biden's brother James gifted him a new pup, another German Shepherd dubbed Commander. Hopes ran high that the handsome dog would rank among such popular presidential dogs as Fala, Liberty, Millie, and Bo. However, documents obtained by the conservative group Judicial Watch about "incidents of aggression and bites involving the Biden family dog, 'Commander,'" show that he takes after Major more than Champ.