Who Is Steven Crowder?

This article includes allegations of abuse.

Once upon a time, Steven Crowder was lauded as a powerful young voice in the conservative movement, but he has since spectacularly fallen from grace. As many might expect, Crowder's content checks off all the usual extreme rightwing boxes of homophobia, transphobia, anti-abortion, anti-feminist, and pro-gun. But what may surprise you is that 14-year-old Crowder was the voice behind "The Brain" in the beloved children's cartoon "Arthur." And at the time, things weren't great for him. Although Crowder would go on to harass and belittle numerous people with his future work, he faced bullying throughout his younger years.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, Crowder revealed that his peers often ostracized him because he was a Christian American kid in a Catholic school in Canada. The outspoken commentator told the outlet that he didn't feel safe throughout his schooling years because of the incessant bullying. Crowder recalled an incident where he stood up to a bully by hitting him back but gave up the fight when he realized the other kid's friend group outnumbered him. As an adult, the incident plagued Crowder because of his helplessness.

He said, "After high school, I wiped the dust off my shoes and thought, 'I'm never going to let that happen to me again. I'm never going to be afraid again.'" After failing to make it big as an actor, Crowder started performing stand-up comedy shows that featured racist impressions and conservative quips. He also worked with smaller, conservative websites on the side until Fox News hired him in 2009.