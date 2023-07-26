12 Times Queen Camilla's Body Language Said It All

The modern crop of royals has been synonymous with chaos for years. But before Prince William and Prince Harry's feud and Princess Catherine and Meghan Markle's tension, Camilla, Queen Consort, was the ruler of royal drama. Having dated a young King Charles III in the early 1970s before marrying Andrew Parker Bowles, Camilla was seen by the royal family as an unsuitable romantic fit for the future heir to the throne. She was also bold and unapologetic, qualities that made her far too crass for life as a royal. Cue an incredibly young Diana Spencer, who went on only a handful of dates with Charles before he proposed. The two got married when Diana was just 20 years old, and while their marriage looked like a fairytale from the outside, it was far from it.

The specific timeline remains a little hazy, but Charles maintained a friendship with Camilla — if not a romantic relationship — during the early years of his marriage to Diana. At some point, their feelings grew into love, and their affair became one of the worst-kept secrets in Britain. By the time Camilla officially landed on the royal scene in the early 2000s, everyone — and we mean everyone — was watching her. And while she would not — or could not — express her emotions verbally, Camilla's body language often revealed how she was really feeling and her most telling moments have all been caught on camera.