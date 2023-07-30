Our Favorite Looks So Far From Beyonce's Renaissance Tour

As countless concert-goers come up with outfit ideas for attending Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour," you may be wondering what Queen Bey, herself, is wearing to her highly-anticipated shows. This is the star's first tour in seven years, and as a result, fans are very excited to get a ticket to the show. Once you're in, you're in for three hours of amazing performances, classic songs, and of course, a truly incredible wardrobe.

Beyoncé's tour wardrobe is made up of entirely custom-made ensembles of all different kinds from some of the most famous designers. One of the said designers, David Koma, told Harper's Bazaar, "For us, the designers, it is not just an amazing exposure but a wonderful cultural moment to be a part of." It's no surprise that the star looks amazing in every look. Of course, having Beyonce's killer physique and incredible stage presence doesn't hurt when it comes to pulling off an ensemble. But, an array of incredible, unique pieces also had a hand in making this tour what it is. While it certainly isn't easy to narrow down, we've got our favorite looks from the Renaissance Tour.