Erin Krakow's Tribute To When Calls The Heart's Kadence Roach Shows How Fast Her Co-Star Grew Up

Fans of the Hallmark series "When Calls the Heart" have been following the story of Elizabeth Thornton since the series debuted in 2014. Elizabeth has led the youth of Hope Valley for years and, in particular, blonde-haired Coal Valley transplant Anna Hayford. Kadence Roach has portrayed Anna since the very beginning, joining the cast of the show when she was only 7 years old. "I feel that I have pretty much grown up on the show," she told Super Channel.

Believe it or not, Roach celebrated her 18th birthday this week. Co-star Erin Krakow, Mrs. Thornton to Anna, posted a birthday message to Roach on Instagram. The pictures she posted showcase Roach over the years, from a vibrant little girl to a stunning young woman. "Happy Birthday to the kindest little goofball who grew into the loveliest young lady!" Krakow wrote in the caption. "[Kadence Roach], you've been warming my heart and impressing me with your tenderness for a decade. I hope you had the most wonderful birthday!!!"

Decade? Yup. It's been 10 years since the duo started filming the Hallmark show together, and they aren't stopping anytime soon. When Season 10 was announced, there were some questions about who would be returning, but Roach tweeted, "I couldn't be any happier to stay in Hope Valley and live up stairs," when Krakow broke the news of her co-star returning.