The Young And The Restless Forgotten Romance: JT And Colleen

Later, Colleen Carlton returned to town, played by Adrianne Leon and later Tammin Sursok, and was saddened to see that J.T. Hellstrom had moved on. But Colleen swooped in and reconciled with him when his current fling dumped him. Unfortunately, he didn't hold her attention for very long. While studying art history in college, Colleen was attracted to her professor Adrian Korbel (Eyal Podell). They slept together, and Colleen tried to break up with J.T. without revealing her infidelity, but he wouldn't let her go. Finally, she was able to dump J.T. for Adrian, but her family didn't approve of her relationship with the professor, and it ended soon after.

J.T. and Colleen never rekindled their relationship after that, even when Colleen's father died in a drowning accident, and she took a spot on the board at Newman Enterprises. Her position was not certain, and after Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) attempted to cut her from the board, she escaped to the Abbott cabin to reflect. At the cabin, she was kidnapped by Patty Williams (Stacy Haiduk). When she tried to escape and cross the lake in a canoe, Colleen tragically drowned. J.T. was by her side when she arrived at the hospital after being pulled out of the water. He told her he loved her before she was taken off of life support. Even though their relationship was never meant to be, they cared for each other until the very end.