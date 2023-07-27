Amber Rachdi's Weight Loss Transformation Has Heads Turning

Most of us have battled, at one time or another, with at least one facet of our appearance. Amber Rachdi's battle may have differed from those we've faced, as they chronicled their journey for the world to see.

When they first stepped in front of the television cameras on Season 3 of "My 600-lb Life" in 2015, Amber Rachdi weighed over 600 lbs. Their emotional and physical health were in crisis, which is why they originally sought the help of famed surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan to help them begin a weight loss journey that would turn out to be nothing short of miraculous.

Today, Rachdi looks and feels nothing at all like their former self. Currently, they've lost somewhere in the vicinity of 400 pounds and have no plans of stopping. While they credit a television show with jump-starting their weight loss journey, Rachdi doesn't expect to appear on follow-up episodes. Currently active on social media, they have chronicled their weight-loss journey through Instagram images, with over 260k followers cheering them on.