A Timeline Of Meghan And Harry's Life Since Leaving The Royal Family

The following article references thoughts of suicide.

As soon as Meghan Markle entered the House of Windsor, she and her husband, Prince Harry, became prime tabloid targets. And as many critics have argued, the vitriol the couple has been subjected to is emblematic of misogynoir. Notably, Meghan's treatment at the hands of the British press has been vastly different to that of her sister-in-law, Princess Catherine. As the organization Shout Out UK points out, UK tabloids often report negatively on Meghan's actions while commending Catherine for the exact same behavior: for instance, overly scrutinizing the way a pregnant Meghan cradled her baby bump, while applauding Catherine as a caring expectant mom when she tended to hers. "Simply put, the press loves attacking Meghan because she is not like the rest of the aristocracy," royal expert Kristen Meinzer told Insider. "Unlike them, she's an American, a self-made woman, and Black."

Considering their alleged mistreatment at the hands of the press and The Firm itself, it's perhaps understandable that the couple decided to step away from royal duties at the start of 2020. As Harry confirmed in an interview with ITV (via CBC), racist and intrusive treatment by the press was the catalyst for the move. Since leaving royal duties behind, the Sussexes have been enjoying their life in the US, expanding their family, and, perhaps most significantly, working on their brand. They've come a long way since Megxit: here's a timeline of Meghan and Harry's life since leaving the royal family.