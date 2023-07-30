The Real Meaning Behind Zach Bryan's Something In The Orange

In 2022, Zach Bryan emerged as a country superstar after his heartbreak ballad, "Something in the Orange," took over TikTok. The song, which is the second track on his 2022 album, "American Heartbreak," became a No. 1 country hit and peaked at the 10th slot on the Billboard Hot 100, too. Bryan probably could not have anticipated how the tune would radically change his life and career when he wrote it alone one night in a Wisconsin cabin.

So, why have music fans gravitated toward the song so much? It comes down to Bryan's visceral storytelling and the vulnerability in both his lyrics and vocals. In "Something in the Orange," the Navy veteran sings about the slow and painful process of a relationship coming to an end. He uses "the orange," a.k.a. the sun or the sunset, to beautifully express his desire to make it work with someone existing alongside his feeling of utter hopelessness.