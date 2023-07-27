These Are The Real-Life Partners Of Pentatonix

Cast your mind back to that long-ago year of 2011. "Glee" was on the air. Barack Obama hadn't yet been re-elected. "Pitch Perfect" hadn't yet hit theaters. On NBC, however, the acapella aca-revolution was in full swing. The network's hit show "The Sing-Off" was in the business of making stars out of acapella groups — at least they were trying to. It wasn't until Pentatonix won the show's third season that November that the show found its first bonafide superstars.

The group formed shortly before their audition for the reality show, but beatboxer Kevin Olusola told The Hollywood Reporter that it felt like they were always meant to be. "I think we all realized we had something that was very different," he recalled. "I had no idea we could connect like that instantaneously. We had this musical synergy that I had never felt before."

Now, more than a decade after they won the show as college students, Pentatonix have grown up. Many of the group members have settled down and started families, even as they have kept up with their rigorous touring and recording schedules. Those milestones have made it into their original music, as Mitch Grassi explained to Atwood Magazine. "You can really feel that we are dealing with all these really human issues, love, self-awareness, doubt, pain, and loneliness. It's our emotional journey into adulthood," he said. Press play on your favorite aca-playlist, because we're reviewing all the real-life partners of the members of Pentatonix.