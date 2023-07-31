The Real Meaning Of Beyonce's Song Love On Top

As the opening song on her album "4," Beyoncé's Love On Top is a certified classic — if not for the song's catchiness, for its status as one of her greatest hits after her iconic MTV Music Video Awards performance in 2011. Sporting a glittery tuxedo, the talented performer danced in heels as she belted out the love ballad in what ended up being one of the most shocking outfits she's ever worn. In the end, Beyoncé revealed her pregnant belly. Needless to say, fans around the globe went wild.

"Love On Top" remained number one on the Billboard R&B / Hip-Hop Songs chart for seven weeks, and won the Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance. Beyoncé co-wrote and co-produced the hit with longtime collaborator Terius "The-Dream" Nash and Shea Taylor. But what was the inspiration behind "Love On Top" for the singer? Surely, the song was unlike any others the pop vocalist had released.

In a blog post on her website, Beyoncé revealed that she was deeply inspired by soul legend Etta James, who she portrayed in "Cadillac Records" in 2008 (per American Songwriter). In addition to the dreamy lyrics, she also challenged her voice by going up four keys in the iconic final chorus, and six keys over the entirety of the song. "It does not sound like the vocals on my past albums," Beyoncé wrote of "Love on Top." "It's a lot rawer. It comes from a deep place."