The Time Jerry Springer Made An Appearance On Days Of Our Lives

Jerry Springer was a man of many talents, although he was most well-known for his loud and wild daytime talk show, "The Jerry Springer Show." Before his heartbreaking death in 2023, the TV personality also spent many years working as a political reporter and commentator in Ohio before eventually becoming part of the Cincinnati City Council and later serving one year as the city's mayor. Springer also proved himself as a producer and actor, which more than 40 credits to his name, including a guest starring role on the popular daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives" in 2007.

In addition to his soap opera debut, Springer has also appeared on television shows like "Married...With Children," "The X-Files," "Sabrina The Teenage Witch," and more. He's also been featured in films like "Austin Powers," "Ringmaster," and "The Defender."

While Springer only appeared in one episode of "Days," his daytime talk show certainly earned him enough experience to deal with whatever drama the sudser threw at him during his quick stint in Salem.