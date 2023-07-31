The Time Jerry Springer Made An Appearance On Days Of Our Lives
Jerry Springer was a man of many talents, although he was most well-known for his loud and wild daytime talk show, "The Jerry Springer Show." Before his heartbreaking death in 2023, the TV personality also spent many years working as a political reporter and commentator in Ohio before eventually becoming part of the Cincinnati City Council and later serving one year as the city's mayor. Springer also proved himself as a producer and actor, which more than 40 credits to his name, including a guest starring role on the popular daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives" in 2007.
In addition to his soap opera debut, Springer has also appeared on television shows like "Married...With Children," "The X-Files," "Sabrina The Teenage Witch," and more. He's also been featured in films like "Austin Powers," "Ringmaster," and "The Defender."
While Springer only appeared in one episode of "Days," his daytime talk show certainly earned him enough experience to deal with whatever drama the sudser threw at him during his quick stint in Salem.
Jerry Springer played the role of Pete on Days of Our Lives
Jerry Springer appeared on "Days of Our Lives" in the summer of 2007 when he was seen as a Vegas high roller named Pete. The gambler was so good at winning money that he was dubbed "Lucky Lucifer" by all those who knew him, and the character of Nick Fallon (Blake Berris) was eager to learn Pete's ways and make a bit of money gambling himself. During Springer's cameo in the episode, he gives Nick advice about how to win at blackjack and how to get the attention of Chelsea Brady (Rachel Melvin), whom he had been crushing on.
Although Springer was a staple on television at the time, he found it particularly exciting to make an appearance on the soap opera. "In light of the fact that I deal with real-life soap operas every day — it's a total thrill to actually be able to appear on one — particularly of the stature of 'Days of our Lives,'" Springer said of his guest-starring role (via Soaps).
Sadly, fans never got to see Springer reprise his role as the charismatic Pete. However, he was definitely one of the most memorable stars to ever appear on the beloved soap opera.
Other celebrities who have guest starred on Days of Our Lives
Jerry Springer is not the only star to land a guest-starring role on the long-running "Days of Our Lives." In addition to Spriner's gambling Pete, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards also had a short stint on the sudser. Richards played the role of Casey McGraw, a modeling agent who was looking to sign Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) to her company. In an interview with Glamour, Richards revealed that she's never watched enough TV to be a fan of "Days" but was happy to dip her toes into the soap opera pool for her two-episode appearance.
In addition, acting legend Dick Van Dyke also filmed a short appearance on the Peacock sudser after befriending longtime soap star Drake Hogestyn, who plays John Black. "Drake and I went to the same gym together," Van Dyke told Access Hollywood. "I used to kid him, 'Say, don't you ever have any parts for old people? Come on, give me a part!' And he took me seriously! He got me a part," the actor revealed. He filmed his guest appearance in 2023 at the age of 97.
Celebrities appearing on soap operas is nothing new, and fans seem to enjoy whenever a familiar face pops up in Salem. Of course, Springer will forever be one of the most entertaining guest stars in the soap opera's long history.