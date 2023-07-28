Suri Cruise Was Tom's Mini-Me, But This Grown-Up New Photo Proves She's All Katie

Although she's a massive celebrity, Katie Holmes has admitted that she enjoys dressing casually when she's not at work, telling Glamour, "I think we all want our sweats." With this in mind, the "Dawson's Creek" star is often pictured in jeans or wearing a T-shirt and sneakers. Like her mother, the photos above show that Holmes' daughter, Suri Cruise, has no problem flaunting a relaxed look. With dark sweatpants and a red T-shirt, Cruise looks like an average teen rather than someone with two of the world's most famous parents.

However, these are not the only similar outfits the two have rocked. In December 2022, Holmes wore a Y2K-inspired outfit on the red carpet that featured a mini dress over jeans and sneakers. Months later, Cruise was pictured wearing a long denim skirt with black sneakers that screamed throwback. In 2023, the mother and daughter looked more like sisters while wearing laid-back airport outfits, per Page Six. The pair wore sweats and sweaters paired with dark shoes. Despite dressing lowkey, both Holmes and Cruise are known to be fashionistas, and the teen reportedly plans to study fashion.

Cruise perhaps looks to her mother in "Dawsons Creek" for fashion inspo. Holmes told Glamour about her daughter's style, "I think the '90s style is exactly back. Makes me feel old. We lived through that already! My mom says she should have saved things. I should have saved things."