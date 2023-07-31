Kelly Clarkson Refuses To Date These Hollywood Stars. Here's Why

Kelly Clarkson, the powerful voice behind hits like "Breakaway," "Since U Been Gone," and "Stronger," is no stranger to heartbreak. She and Brandon Blackstock, her husband of nearly 10 years, called it quits in 2020. Their divorce was finalized in 2022, and the "American Idol" winner now has primary custody of their two young children. "I would love to fall in love. I'm not against love at all. I'm not really into marriage," the singer explained in a 2023 episode of "The Howard Stern Show" — in other words, she probably won't walk down the aisle again. At least not anytime soon. Her album "Chemistry" served as a creative outlet in the midst of divorce drama. According to Clarkson, she and Blackstock reached a stage in their relationship where there was no "try" left.

Although the talk show host is single and (somewhat) ready to mingle, there are a few famous men she won't consider. For starters, she doesn't picture herself becoming a part of Pete Davison's complicated dating history, although she does think he's cute and funny. "Pete Davidson, you are wonderful. But no, I'm not looking," Clarkson clarified. As for whether she'd join a dating app? That'd be a little hard for her, considering she's a world-famous recording artist. "I'm not against them or above them... that scares me," she told Howard Stern. Maybe the celebrity dating app Raya is the answer?