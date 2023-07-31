Whatever Happened To Ivanka Trump's Fine Jewelry Line?

Ivanka Trump's name has long been synonymous with sophistication and luxury, which she exuded with her high-end fashion and accessories brand. In 2007, she launched her jewelry line and opened her first physical location in Manhattan soon after. Trump then expanded her collection, allowing other jewelers to carry the fine assortment of baubles. Lee Michaels in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was just one of the retailers that began offering the socialite's once-promising line of bracelets, necklaces, rings, and more. For ten years, Trump's pricey accessories appeared to flourish. However, once 2017 rolled around, the company announced they were shutting down its fine jewelry operation.

The business shuttering may have come as a surprise to some, but as her father, Donald Trump, headed to the White House, many had an issue with his privileged daughter's entrepreneurial endeavors. There was even the famous #GrabYourWallet campaign launched by critics Shannon Coulter and Sue Atencio, who urged consumers to stop buying goods sold by the Trump family. While Trump hasn't said much about her defunct enterprise, several factors may have played a role in its demise.